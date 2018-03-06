Delhi poor will now get ration at doorstep, says Sisodia

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to deliver ration in packets at the houses of beneficiaries, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, Sisodia said the decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting and that the delivery will be done by a private company.

The proposal will now be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval and then a tender will be floated for hiring the private company for delivery.

The deputy chief minister also urged Baijal to approve the scheme as soon as possible and added that people with vested interests had tried to stop the scheme even through a “cabinet note”.

Last week, Sisodia had alleged that chief secretary Anshu Prakash and other officers were working under the influence of the ration mafia.

He had also said senior officers were trying to block doorstep-delivery of ration, as it would put an end to the ration mafia.