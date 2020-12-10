Delhi riots: Court grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s brother

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:16 IST

A Delhi court has granted bail to Shah Alam, the younger brother of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, in one of the cases of the northeast Delhi riots, while questioning the credibility of the witnesses in the case.

The police had arrested Alam on April 21 for his alleged role in rioting, arson, mischief with fire along with destruction to public property.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to Alam at a bond of ₹20,000 while seeking to know from the police as to what was stopping the two beat constables (also prosecution witnesses), from reporting the matter to the higher officials on the same day as the incident (February 25) and why they waited till March 6 to report the matter.

The judge also said that the prosecution has not been able to point out the difference between the role of the accused and that of the other co-accused who have been released on bail, except for the fact that he is the younger brother of principal accused Tahir Hussain.

“…. I am of the considered opinion that applicant is also entitled for grant of bail in the matter on the ground of parity. He cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that he is younger brother of principal accused Tahir Hussain or that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter,” the court said in its orderdated December 9.

The judge said that no independent witness was available in the case, while the statement of another witness was recorded on August 12, almost after five and a half months. He also said that the identification of the accused by two beat constables raises serious doubts.

“….the identification of Shah Alam by constable Vikrant and constable Pawan (who were posted as Beat Officers in the area at the relevant time) is hardly of any consequence, as this Court is not able to comprehend as to why said they waited till March 6 to record their statement, when they had categorically seen and identified the accused indulging in riots on the date of incident, i.e Feb 25”.

“Being police official(s), what stopped them from reporting the matter then and there in the police station or to bring the same in the knowledge of higher police officers. This cast a serious doubt on the credibility of these witnesses,” the judge said.

According to the police, the present case FIR (80/2020) is a “general FIR”, regarding the use of the building of principal accused Tahir Hussain by rioters for vandalising houses and properties and endangering the lives of persons of another community. There are other cluster FIRs as well.

The counsel for the police argued that the evidence in other cases can be read into this case as well, as the cases were so contemporaneous that they “formed part of a single transaction” on both days, i.e on February 24 and February 25.

However, the court said separate and independent material in other cases should not be read into this case.

Communal riots had broken out in the city during February this year claiming 53 lives and leaving several injured.

Bail Dismissal

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has dismissed the bail pleas of two persons—Mohammad Shahrukh and Asif—arrested in connection with the murder of one Rahul Solanki during the northeast Delhi riots while stating that the presence of the accused is required and very much necessary to unearth the conspiracy involved in planning, instigating and fanning the flames of communal conflagration.

ASJ Yadav said that Solanki, was killed in the prime of his life by the “riotous mob”, merely on account of the fact that he belonged to a different community.

It said that the accused have clearly been captured in the CCTV footage and their CDR location of the mobile phone also prima facie confirms their presence at the scene of crime (SOC) on the date of incident.