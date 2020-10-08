e-paper
Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’ as AQI worsens

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Wednesday said that AQI is forecasted to deteriorate for the next three days and will remain in ‘poor’ category with increasing magnitude until Saturday.

delhi Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:17 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution levels every year especially during the winter season owing to the practice of stubble burning.
The national capital recorded ‘poor’ air quality on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of areas such as Anand Vihar and Patparganj standing at 210 and 214, respectively, according to the data released by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, (51-100) is satisfactory, (101-200) is moderate, (201-300) is poor, (301-400) is very poor and (401-500) is considered severe

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed six major construction and demolition sites to stop work in view of the increasing pollution levels. State environment minister Gopal Rai said the first target is to reduce pollution due to dust and around 39 sites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be utilised.

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the recent rise in pollution levels is attributed to stubble burning and other causes. He added that several measures have been taken to reduce the effects of stubble burning by using methods suggested by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

(With ANI inputs)

