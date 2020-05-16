e-paper
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9,000, casualties rise to 129

There are now 5,278 active cases while 3,926 have recovered. The Delhi government has also increased its rate of testing which now stands at 6,978 tests per million of population.

delhi Updated: May 16, 2020 15:04 IST
Photo Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 129 on Saturday after six more people died in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government said in its health bulletin.

A total of 438 new cases were reported during the same period taking the national capital’s Covid-19 tally to 9,333.

There are now 5,278 active cases while 3,926 have recovered. The Delhi government has also increased its rate of testing which now stands at 6,978 tests per million of population.

Delhi had recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 on Thursday with 472 new cases.

Since May 10, Delhi has been recording more than 300 cases of Covid-19 per day. The daily count has crossed the 400 mark four times including on Saturday since May 10.

In another development, four more areas (serial numbers 22, 23, 24 and 25) have been removed from containment zones in the national capital. The total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 77.

