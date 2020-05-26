Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues

delhi

Updated: May 26, 2020 18:22 IST

A heat wave continued to scorch Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature breaching the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some areas while the average maximum temperature was 45 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The heatwave is expected to last till Wednesday with similar temperatures.

According to the IMD’s forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to fall to 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday with the possibility of the development of thunder.

On Friday, the temperature is forecast to fall further to 39 degrees Celsius with the possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm.

More relief is expected on Saturday and Sunday when the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius before rising to 38 degrees on Monday (June 1).

Dust storms and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour is likely over the National Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, according to PTI.

On Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius while the weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar recorded maximum temperatures at 46.2 degrees, 44 degrees and 45.6 degrees Celsius respectively around their areas.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ warning for parts of Delhi on Tuesday for a heat wave. A ‘red’ warning is issued for a severe heat wave.

Much of north, northwestern and central India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are facing heatwave conditions.