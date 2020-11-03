e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi sub-inspector dies by suicide in Mohan Garden flat

Delhi sub-inspector dies by suicide in Mohan Garden flat

A Delhi Police sub-inspector (S-I) allegedly killed himself with his service pistol at his residence in Outer Delhi’s Mohan Garden near Ranhola early in the morning on Monday.

delhi Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:07 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police said they have learnt that the 26-year-old, who was posted at a police station in outer district, took his life due to financial trouble.
Police said they have learnt that the 26-year-old, who was posted at a police station in outer district, took his life due to financial trouble. (File photo for representation)
         

A Delhi Police sub-inspector (S-I) allegedly killed himself with his service pistol at his residence in Outer Delhi’s Mohan Garden near Ranhola early in the morning on Monday.

Police said they have learnt that the 26-year-old, who was posted at a police station in outer district, took his life due to financial trouble.

A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (outer), Delhi Police, said the Ranhola police station authorities received a call at 5.15 am regarding death by suicide by a man at his home. The caller was the brother of the deceased.

A police team reached his home and found that the deceased was an S-I with the force.

“The S-I took the extreme step in a room on the ground floor of his house. His body was on the bed. He used his service pistol,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Koan said the S-I had worked on Sunday. “We have learnt that he killed himself over some financial trouble,” he said.

The police are probing how the S-I managed to bring his service pistol home after work on Sunday. It is being investigated whether the in-charge of the malkhana — a store room in a police station where arms and ammunition are kept — of the station where the S-I was posted was aware that deceased did not return his service weapon after duty, the officer added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health
specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
tags
top news
PM Modi urges voters to come out in large numbers, strengthen the festival of democracy
PM Modi urges voters to come out in large numbers, strengthen the festival of democracy
LIVE: First time voters, seniors cast vote in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
LIVE: First time voters, seniors cast vote in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls
US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with two rallies today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with two rallies today
First phase of the Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
First phase of the Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
Covid-19 vaccine: CureVac candidate’s immune response & unwilling Russians
Covid-19 vaccine: CureVac candidate’s immune response & unwilling Russians
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In