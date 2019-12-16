e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Delhi News

Delhi violence: Schools in Jamia, Okhla and New Friends Colony to remain shut on Monday

The protest in New Friends Colony saw a violent clash between students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Delhi Police, with buses being set on fire and at least 16 Metro stations being shut across the city.

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2019 06:51 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Protesters against the amended citizenship act indulged in violence in south-east Delhi, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Protesters against the amended citizenship act indulged in violence in south-east Delhi, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

In the wake of violent protests in the National Capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that all schools in those areas of south-east Delhi which were affected by the protests will remain shut on Monday.

“Looking at the situation in the city, the Delhi government has decided to keep all government and private schools in the south-east districts of Jamia, Okhla and New Friends Colony closed,” Sisodia tweeted Sunday.

The development came after the National Capital witnessed violent protests at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony against the amendment in the Act which aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“This is a good decision on the part of the Delhi government. It is very unsafe for the children to go out in this environment where so much violence is happening all around,” said a teacher from a government school in Joga Bai extension, requesting anonymity.

Some other schools, however, said that they are already shut due to winter vacations. “We closed the school yesterday for winter break,” said Chanda Raisinghani, principal of the Ardee School at New Friends Colony.

