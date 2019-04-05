Delhi woman punched in face for resisting bid to snatch cellphone

A woman, in her 20s, was left bleeding from her face after being repeatedly punched and kicked for resisting a snatching bid of her mobile phone in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Tuesday evening.

However, the locals caught hold of one of the suspects and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. His partner, who managed to flee initially, was also caught later.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), confirmed that a snatching incident had occurred but refused to share more details. Another police officer said that both the nabbed suspects were likely first timers and their age was being verified to confirm if both are adults.

The victim, identified only as Priyanka by the police, works with a finance firm. She lives in a rented home in Ram Palace in Sarita Vihar. She was targeted around 9pm near the GD Goenka School while she was walking home. “Two men on a motorcycle stopped their vehicle some distance away. The pillion rider approached me and tried to snatch the mobile phone from my hand. When I did not let go, the snatcher began punching and kicking me. I was injured in my lips,” the woman told police in her statement. According to an investigator, the woman finally gave up when she realized that she was bleeding from her lips.

She however also raised an alarm, drawing the attention of the passersby. “The motorcycle rider had started his vehicle and was getting ready to flee when locals caught hold of the pillion rider. The other man managed to drive away,” the woman said. Before the police could arrive at the spot, the nabbed suspect was thrashed by the public.

The police tracked down the man’s partner and nabbed him. The woman identified both the suspects and her phone was recovered.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 04:39 IST