Delhi: Woman’s body found in Dwarka jungle; murder case registered

delhi

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 09:10 IST

The body of a 40-year-old woman with her throat slit was found in a forested area in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector-23 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. While the police have not ruled out sexual assault, they are waiting for the autopsy report for a confirmation. A case of murder has been registered and the investigating team is probing it, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that around 3 pm on Tuesday, the police control room received a call from a local resident regarding a woman’s body lying in the forested area on the road going towards Dwarka Sector-23 police station. “There was a sharp injury around the neck. The woman was identified. She lived in Chhawla area with her husband and four children. She was a homemaker,” said DCP Meena.

Also read: Youth beheads his 80-year-old grandmother in Mumbai; held

According to a police officer who did not want to be named, they are scanning the CCTV footage of all roads leading to the spot to ascertain if the woman’s body was dumped there after being murdered.

“Investigators are working on two theories – either the woman’s body was transported from somewhere else and dumped in the jungle or she was murdered there itself. So far, we do not have any details about the suspect(s),” the officer said.

Police said that the statements of the woman’s husband and other family members are being recorded to ascertain when she left home and why. It is also being probed if the family, the woman in particular, had enmity with anyone or was facing any life threats.

“The family is very poor and it doesn’t appear to be a case of murder over property or financial dispute. We are exploring other possibilities. Nobody has been given a clean chit,” the officer added.