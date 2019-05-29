Delhiwale: A hyperlocal rockstar in the capital’s heart

His neighbours are presumably lucky folk, living within earshot of their local rock artiste.

More often than not, Divyam Arora will be strumming his guitar early evening. Right beside the family’s drawing room door opening onto the street, here in central Delhi.

The tunes he choose tend to be moody. Perhaps not what one might expect from a 14-year-old musician. Having just strummed a sombre Punjabi pop song, “passersby do sometimes stop to listen,” explains Mr Arora. He’s almost an autodidact, as well, having learnt to strum the guitar on a YouTube tutorial soon after his mother gifted the instrument to him last year on his birthday The teenager reckons the mechanics for playing the instrument are pretty easy. But now, he speaks from his heart: “Playing this instrument is also tough, because it’s all about your feelings—as well also obviously about finding the right chords.”

He goes on treating his neighbours and passersby to yet another song of sombre strain before putting the instrument aside. “Music is my passion,” he declares, “But, do you know what? I want a career in accounting.

“I dream of becoming a certified CA (Chartered Accountant)!”

His sister, who’s also in the drawing room, is gazing upon her brother with awe and admiration.

First Published: May 29, 2019 15:27 IST