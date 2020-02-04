Divided India can’t compete with China, says Rahul Gandhi

delhi

Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diverting the discourse ahead of the Delhi assembly elections from the real issues of development and youth unemployment to religious polarisation.

Speaking at his first public address ahead of the February 8 polls, Gandhi said the PM wanted to create a “new India of hatred, violence and religious polarization”.

He said that China might be considered the global leader in the manufacturing sector, but only India can compete with them. However, a broken and divided India won’t be able to compete with anyone, Gandhi added.

“A broken, divided India cannot compete with China. Countries across the world want to invest in India because only ‘Made in India’ can challenge ‘Made in China’. Companies want to set up their units here and give employment to our youth. But they want to invest in the old India, the one that stood united,” Gandhi said in a rally at south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

“While the world is placing its confidence in India, Modiji is saying that he will not give employment to India’s youth. Why should I (Modi)? I (Modi) only want to create differences between Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs. I (Modi) want to destroy the foundation of love and unity in this country. I (Modi) want to create a country of violence, where there is unemployment of youth and women feel unsafe,” Gandhi said.

He added that when scores of people came to Delhi from Pakistan after the 1947 Partition, the Congress welcomed everyone. The Congress did not ask these people to wave the national flag to prove their patriotism.

“We know that you are India. India is in your heart and in your blood; no one can take that away from you. It is these people who have built and developed Delhi,” he said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi addressed two rallies—one in Jangpura and the other in Sangam Vihar—to support Congress candidates in the upcoming polls. At Sangam Vihar, Gandhi was also joined by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

“The youth of this country is handcuffed. You studied hard, cleared exams, but now you find all doors closed. You might even feel sometimes that there is something wrong with you because you are not finding jobs. But there is nothing wrong with you. I believe in you...the reason why your hands feel tied are the lies that have been peddled to you by the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party,” the 49-year-old said, emphasizing that both, the AAP and the BJP, would do anything to grab power.

“Words don’t build cities; you need to have a vision to work for the people. We have that vision and we have shown that vision through the development our party did during our 15-year tenure. We have built the Metro, the flyovers, schools,” Gandhi said.

Supporting the Congress, Priyanka said issues of youth unemployment and development were being ignored in the BJP and AAP campaigns.

“The BJP says the opposition does not allow them to work, but still they are working at a very fast pace. Government companies are being sold at very fast pace. They sold off LIC, Air India, BSNL and they are even planning on selling the Indian Railways,” Priyanka said.

“The Union home minister came here and said they will make Delhi like Uttar Pradesh. Since I am the state in-charge there, let me tell you what they have made of UP. It was one of the most promising states, but they have pushed people there into poverty and unemployment. That is what they want to do with Delhi as well,” Priyanka said.