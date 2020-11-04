DJB requests Union Home ministry’s intervention for pending bills by Delhi police

delhi

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 22:50 IST

Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday asked for union home ministry’s intervention regarding Delhi Police’s pending bill of R607 crore to the water board.

Chadha on Wednesday met union minister of state for home affairs, G Kishan Reddy requesting him to direct the Delhi police to release the funds they owe to the DJB.

“The VC requested the minister’s intervention in recovering the dues running into Rs 607 crore, so that the financial challenges facing the board can be overcome,” the DJB said in a statement.

Chadha told the minister that the water utility had sent multiple show cause notices to Delhi Police, but did not get any response.

“This has hindered the smooth expedition of the functions and duties of the board, which is doing the groundwork for expanding its operations, and bringing about revolutionary changes in the current structure of water supply as well as water management,” the statement read.

“All of this requires regular flow of finances. Releasing the dues owed to the DJB would go a long way in meeting necessary and immediate expenses,” it said.

Chadha said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic condition of the state government is in a bad shape and the Delhi government wants to complete all such pending transactions.

In September, Chadha had said that around seven government agencies had not cleared the bills of the DJB.

“Railways owes Rs 3,283 crore to the DJB for the services provided by it, while the CPWD (Central Public Works Department) has to clear dues amounting to Rs 190 crore,” Chadha had said.

The DDA owes Rs 128 crore, East Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 49 crore, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 2,466 crore and South Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 81 crore, the DJB vice-chairman had said.