Documentary on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad screened

A documentary on missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmad was screened in New Delhi’s YMCA auditorium on Thursday in the presence of Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees, Bihar RJD MP Manoj Jha, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, JNU professor Nivedita Menon and filmmaker Sunil Kumar, among others.

The documentary , which was directed by Sunil Kumar, is 75-minutes long and has been titled Ammi. The documentary follows the trajectory of Najeeb Ahmad case and is replete with footage from various protests held across the national capital to demand action.

Interspersed with interviews of friends and family who talk fondly of Najeeb, the film chronicles the various developments in the case which made national news and caused students to protest in streets, outside police stations, courts and even outside the CBI headquarters.

On October 15, 2016, Najeeb — a first year MSc student at JNU’s School of Biotechnology — went missing from his room at the varsity’s Mahi-Mandvi hostel following a scuffle with a group of people allegedly affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) a day earlier. In October last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in the case and said it had not found any evidence of foul play with regard to his disappearance.

“Sunil and his team have put out the entire truth in front of everyone through this film,” Fatima said after the screening organised by United Against Hate on Thursday. “I do not want any more Najeebs in universities and that is why I am standing here. This government has betrayed me but it should not happen again,” she added.

“After the 2014 elections, I observed that students — from FTII to Jamia — were being continuously attacked. As a filmmaker, I felt it was important to document this,” said filmmaker Kumar. “An auto-driver in Delhi once asked me if Congress had rescued Najeeb from a jail. It made me realise that there was a need for this story to be told,” he added.

“We all hope that he comes back and we get to celebrate his return and the solidarity shown by everyone,” said Rajya Sabha MP Jha.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:28 IST