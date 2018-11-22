‘Drunk’ passenger fights with crew, forces Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight to abort take-off at IGI

A drunk passenger on board an IndiGo flight, who allegedly fought with the flight crew, disrupted the flight’s take-off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night.

The aircraft returned to the terminal after it had reached the taxiway and was minutes away from taking off to Hyderabad. Airport officials said the passenger got up from his seat as the plane headed towards the runway and refused to be seated or follow the crew’s instruction. The airline had to call the Central Industrial Security Force, after which he was offloaded from the aircraft. He was briefly detained and released.

According to the CISF officers, around 11.30pm, they got a call about a passenger creating ruckus onboard the aircraft. It was reported that the plane was returning to the bay because the man, who appeared to be drunk, had refused to comply with the crew’s directions, the officer said.

“ We were told that IndiGo flight 6E-767, bound for Hyderabad, returned from taxiway with 175 passengers on-board. We rushed our men to the plane and the passenger was offloaded. Another man, who was accompanying the passenger, voluntarily got off the aircraft. Both of them were taken to the domestic airport police station by the IndiGo security staff for further legal action,” a senior officer, not wanting to be named, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said the airline did not file an official complaint. The man was released after being briefly detained. The airline refused comment on the incident.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 08:28 IST