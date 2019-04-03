DTC bus catches fire near Hanuman Mandir

A low-floor DTC bus caught fire on Tuesday allegedly due to a short circuit in the engine while descending a flyover in North Delhi’s Hanuman Mandir area, police said.

Passengers in the bus were immediately rescued, they said.

The bus was on its way to Mori gate from Rajghat when it caught fire.

Delhi Fire Service said they received a call about the fire at 2.13 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed

to the spot and the fire was doused.

Smoke emanated from the engine of the bus after which the alert driver as a precautionary measure cut off the battery wire and stopped the CNG supply.

The bus driver and the conductor de-boarded the bus on time along with the passengers. No one sustained any injury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

The officer said a short-circuit in the engine of the bus led to the fire.

