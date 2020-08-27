e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / East Delhi Municipal Corporation passes proposal to terminate Tahir Hussain’s membership

East Delhi Municipal Corporation passes proposal to terminate Tahir Hussain’s membership

delhi Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:08 IST
Ashish Mishra
Ashish Mishra
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (right) is accused of being involved in the Delhi riots that took place in February.
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (right) is accused of being involved in the Delhi riots that took place in February. (PTI)
         

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has cleared a proposal seeking termination of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain’s membership. Hussain is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots in February. The Delhi police have named Hussain as one of the prime conspirators of the riots that left 53 people dead and around 400 injured.

The proposal to terminate Hussain’s membership was passed on Wednesday as he has not attended EDMC’s meetings during its three successive sittings.

Nirmal Jain, EDMC mayor, cited the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and said if a councillor remains absent from meetings of the corporation for three successive times, without permission, his/her membership can be ended.

“Tahir Hussain has not attended any of the House meetings in the last 3-4 months. He has not informed me or the corporation about the reasons behind his absence. So, on Wednesday in a House meeting of the EDMC, we have passed a proposal to terminate his membership on the grounds that he skipped at least three successive House meetings without informing the corporation.”

Jain added the proposal will now be sent to the EDMC secretary for further administrative proceedings.

The move was initiated after the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 11 demanded termination of Hussain’s membership.

Hussain was elected as a councillor from the Nehru Vihar ward. AAP suspended him after his role emerged in the riots.

The Delhi police have said they found petrol bombs and explosives from the terrace of his house in Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi. Hussain in jail for the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the riots, and rioting conspiracy. Hussain has denied the charges and said he was being framed as part of an alleged political conspiracy.

A Delhi court took cognisance last week of a charge sheet filed against him and is due to start his trial.

tags
top news
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In