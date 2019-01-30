East Kailash murder: Masseuse’s minor son dressed as a woman to enter couple’s flat

The 17-year-old son of a masseuse, who was apprehended on Monday for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Mount Kailash apartment in south Delhi’s East of Kailash, had disguised himself as a woman to sneak into the flat without getting noticed by security guards on January 18, police said.

Twenty-fours hours after the murder, when the boy left the flat, he wore deceased Virender Kumar Khaneja’s clothes to hoodwink the neighbours or trick the CCTVs.

Police said they have recovered a black and white kurta, skin-tight pyjama, a stole and a pair of sports shoes, which the teenager wore to hide his identity while entering the apartment. The recoveries were made from the boy’s Sangam Vihar house, following his questioning.

Police said that the teenager had bought the clothes solely for using them during the crime. The suspect is a school drop out and had studied till Class 6.

“The fact that he dressed up like a woman came to light when we scanned the CCTV footage and saw him entering the apartment in a woman’s dress. The video footage of January 19 shows him leaving the flat in Virender Kumar Khaneja’s clothes, shoes, and his woollen cap,” said a senior police officer, associated with the case.

According to the officer, the preliminary autopsy report of the couple has revealed that the woman had head injuries caused by a blunt object and there were signs that she was smothered. “Both of them were killed by strangulation. The final autopsy reports is awaited,” the officer said.

Police said the juvenile had also stolen the keys of the couple’s new car, that he had planned to steal from the apartment and sell. The juvenile has told police that he made three to four attempts after the couple’s murder to steal the car from the apartment’s parking. However, his attempts were unsuccessful because of security guards and other residents of the building, the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that the juvenile’s 50-year-old mother, who was also arrested for helping her son execute the murder and robbery, has been sent to Tihar for 14 days by a city court. The DCP said that they have secured one-day custody of the juvenile after he was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

DCP Biswal said that the couple’s trolley bag, in which the juvenile carried the stolen cash, jewellery and other valuables out of the flat, has been recovered from a drain in which he had dumped it after removing the stolen items.

“The keys of the couple’s new Volkswagen car, Virender’s shoes that the juvenile wore while leaving the apartment, a Chinese purse belonging to Virender’s wife, Sarla Khaneja, and a blue carrybag has also been recovered,” added the officer.

The decomposed bodies of 77-year-old Virender Kumar Khaneja and his wife Sarla, 72, were found on either side of a bed inside their flat in Mount Kailash apartment on Saturday, after their distant relative from Gurugram called the police control room and reported that they could not be contacted since January 16. The woman’s hands and legs were tied and a cloth was tied around her neck. Her husband lay dead on the floor next to the bed. There were many naphthalene balls scattered near their bodies.

The masseuse was arrested and her son apprehended after the police found that the teenager had followed his mother to the apartment on January 18 and hid himself inside. His role came under lens when the CCTV footage showed him leaving the apartment with a trolley bag on January 19, almost 24 hours after his arrival. The spare keys of the couple’s flat and the jewellery Sarla was wearing were also missing.

