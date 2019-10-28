EDMC sprinkles water on roads to reduce dust, firecracker pollution in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:41 IST

With an aim to curb the menace of pollution in the wake of Diwali, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday began sprinkling water on the roads in Laxmi Nagar area.

The local authorities were seen running the machines in and around Laxmi Nagar, which is a popular shopping area of the national capital.

Post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index in Lodhi road here was docking at 306, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category.

The major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were at 257 and 249 respectively in Mathura road area.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has announced the implementation of Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that smog from nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is one of the major causes of pollution in the region.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 09:41 IST