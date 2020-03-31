Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who attended jamaat congregation stayed on rent in northwest Delhi; sent to quarantine centre

delhi

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:40 IST

Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals, who are suspected of attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation earlier this month in south Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area, were evacuated from a house in northwest Delhi’s Sangam Park on Tuesday and were sent to a quarantine facility, the police said. The eight foreigners were living in a rented house near Bharat Nagar since early March, they added.

Senior police officials said they have also booked the landlord of the Kyrgyzstan nationals for not informing the police before renting the house to foreigners.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said the eight Kyrgyzstan nationals have been sent to a quarantine centre after they were screened at a hospital. Their samples were also collected and will be tested for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “The eight persons showed some symptoms of the infection,” said Arya adding that only health officials would be in a position to confirm the health status of the eight foreigners.

“We are registering a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the landlord, as the police were not informed about foreign nationals’ stay,” she said.

The DCP said that through their sources, the police had received information about the eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who had come to India to attend the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters and were staying in Sangam Park.

“We cordoned off the area and informed the concerned authorities about the foreign nationals who were suspected to have attended the religious gathering at the markaz in Nizamuddin. The foreigners were evacuated and taken to a hospital so that they could be screened and tested,” the DCP said. She added that the eight Kyrgyzstan nationals were staying in the rented home since early March.

A police officer, not authorised to speak to media, said the foreigners told the police and health officials that they were supposed to return home on March 16 but could leave in light the coronavirus pandemic.

“They said the Tablighi Jamaat authorities had arranged the rented accommodation for them,” the officer said.

“We are going through the markaz’s records to see who all left the premises before the screening began. We have asked all our district teams to look for such people,” an official from Delhi’s health department said requesting anonymity.

The member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, said he had informed the police and the district magistrate (DM) on Tuesday about foreign nationals living in Sangam Park.

“After the Nizamuddin incident came to light, I received information that several people, mostly foreigners, were living in the area in rented accommodations without informing the district authorities and the police. I then informed the police and the DM about the matter. While the police have taken people with Covid-19 symptoms to quarantine facilities, I have asked the DM to ensure other people are placed under quarantine as well,” the Aam Admi Party MLA said.

A senior official of the north Delhi municipal corporation said civic body was yet to get instructions from the Delhi government’s health department about taking any quarantine measures in the area. The official said work on sanitising the area would start from Wednesday.