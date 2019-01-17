Engineering student from Jamia Milia, out to rob a businessman, arrested with 3 pistols

A 20-year-old mechanical engineering student of Jamia Millia Islamia was arrested on Tuesday night when a police team detained him and recovered three countrymade pistols near Lahori Gate in north Delhi. Police said Aman Khan and his two associates were allegedly planning to rob a businessman whom they were following when the police team spotted him.

According to the police, a patrolling team was checking vehicles on main Chandni Chowk road when they spotted a man on a blue scooter carrying a backpack. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said when the patrolling van staff signalled him to stop, the rider tried to speed away and took a U-turn.

“The policemen got down to chase the man. They crossed the road and caught Khan before he could escape. Khan is a resident of Mandawali in east Delhi,” Prasad said.

When the patrolling staff asked Khan why he was trying to flee, he could not give a satisfactory reply, the DCP said. “He was asked to show documents of the two-wheeler but he did not have anything. We then checked his backpack and recovered three countrymade pistols. He was arrested,” Prasad said.

Khan told the police that he, and two of his friends from Mandawali, had come to Lahori Gate to conduct a recce to rob a businessman. “He said they came to know that the businessman was carrying a huge amount of cash. He said while two of his friends were keeping a watch on their target, he was waiting for them on the two-wheeler,” the officer said.

Police recovered three country-made pistols from the accused Aman Khan. (HT Photo)

Police said Khan’s father is an auto-rickshaw driver and his mother is a housewife. Police also said that the scooter Khan was riding was not stolen and belongs to one of the two men, who are on the run. “He said the three country made guns were arranged by one of the two for executing the robbery. We are ascertaining the source of the weapons,” Prasad said.

Prasad said Khan’s friends have been identified and teams have been formed to search for them. “We have possible leads and they will soon be arrested,” she said.

Ahmed Azeem, public relations officer of Jamia Millia Islamia, said the university has not received any information from the police in this regard. He said that the university will look into the incident and take action upon receiving a complaint from the police.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:04 IST