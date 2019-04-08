Ensure Swachh Navratri, Centre to Delhi civic bodies

Civic agencies in Delhi said they have received a letter from the Central government directing them to ensure a Swachh Navratri by following a slew of measures during the nine-day festival, which started on April 6. Delhi’s civic agencies said that they would follow the directives, such as preventing use of plastic and foam cutlery for prasad distribution in temples and privately organised community feasts (bhandaras).

VK Jindal, joint secretary and director of the Swachh Bharat Mission in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), asked for “strict implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 in the city” by asking institutions/individuals to seek permission from civic bodies when organizing a community feast for over 50 persons, installing twin bins (green for organic and blue for recyclable waste), encouraging temples to not use thermocol decorations, and rewarding those who achieve a “zero-waste celebration”.

The MoHUA has forwarded the letters to all municipal bodies across the country.

“Photographs of such pandals (tableau) can be posted on Twitter @SwachhBharatGov and Facebook @Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban to encourage them and others across the country,” the letter read.

A Central Pollution Control Board report from 2017 stated that Delhi produces 408.27 tonnes of plastic waste per day, which is 10.14% of its total daily municipal solid waste. This consists of thermocol and foam articles, which are not easily recyclable.

“In this regard, the municipal corporations may be advised to draw an action plan for minimizing generation of plastic and food waste during the aforementioned period,” it says. Flowers, clothing and biodegradable puja items may be composted while food wastage should be minimized, the letter advocates. “Devotees may be encouraged to bring their own non-plastic cutlery to receive prasad,” it says.

A senior SDMC official said, “We will make efforts to ensure a clean Navratri. We are engaging with RWAs and market associations.” He requested not to be named due to the ongoing Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 05:53 IST