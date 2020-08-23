Extend deadline for new fire safety norms till March 2021: Hotel owners

delhi

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:40 IST

As hotels and guesthouses in the capital gear up to reopen after a lull of five months, owners of such establishments have a new reason to worry — a bunch of new fire safety norms, which were notified in May 2019.

The owners have requested the Delhi government to extend the deadline (from March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021) for the implementation of the new norms that are currently under review

A delegation of Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard on Friday. The new rules demand amendments to building bylaws to strengthen fire safety norms.

As per the new amendments, kitchen or cooking activity in any form is not allowed on rooftops or basements of buildings, and storage of inflammable materials or temporary roofing is banned in terraces.

Besides, inflammable materials — like carpets and wooden or foam panelings — are not allowed on passages, corridors and staircases of buildings, and storage of gas cylinders in violation of standards prescribed by the National Building Code is also banned.

After a massive fire in Karol Bagh’s Hotel Arpit Palace claimed 17 lives in February last year, the Delhi government had got all hotels in Paharganj and Karol Bagh inspected. The government had later notified amendments to the building bylaws to strengthen fire safety norms in May 2019. The amendments, which are under review after hotel owners raised concerns about certain provisions, were to be implemented by December 2019 but was extended till March 31, 2020.

In November last year, the Delhi government had constituted a sub-committee, which was chaired by a special commissioner of police (licensing), to review and make appropriate recommendations for fire safety of guest houses and restaurants. The committee is yet to submit its report, said a senior police official.

Mohit Shah, general secretary of Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association, said, “The process got delayed due to the pandemic. Our fire NoCs are not valid right now since the new norms were notified. After the recommendations of the committee are notified, we need time to implement the new fire safety norms. In our meeting with the CM on Friday, we requested him to extend the deadline for the implementation of the new norms till March 31, 2021.”

On Friday, the Delhi Fire Service held a meeting with the Delhi government’s principal secretary (home) to decide on the issue. A meeting with chief secretary Vijay Dev was also held recently to discuss the matter, said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

According to a senior official in the home department of Delhi government, the decision to extend the deadline for the implementation of the new norms has to be taken by the urban development department.

“So far no decision has been taken in this regard,” said a senior official with the urban development department.

Hotel owners say that they need time till next year, as the industry is badly hit due to the pandemic and there is shortage of labourers. “Implementation of the new norms require some changes in our building. But right now, construction workers are not easily available. Moreover, we want to first restart our businesses,” said Boddy Lohia, president of Mahipalpur hotel owners’ association.

The hotel owners had raised objections to a few provisions in the amendment, such as installation of Carbon monoxide detectors and fire check or protection doors, and no fire NoCs to hotels with more than four floors.

Former DFS chief AK Sharma said the new amendments were an outcome of the Hotel Arpit Palace fire tragedy as it was realised that these hotels need additional norms with respect to life and fire safety. He said that the new norms should be implemented in a timebound manner.

“Not only in view of the Covid pandemic, but even earlier also these hotel owner organisations had requested time for implementing these mandates. Are we not playing with the safety of people? Since the government has decided to open hotels, the review committee should get it done on war footing and the report must be submitted without delay. The same must be implemented in a time bound manner. Thereafter, those who do not implement the new rules must be penalised,” Sharma said.

Every hotel or a lodging house needs a licence from DCP (licencing) to run it, under the Delhi Police Act. For obtaining the licence, an application form has to be accompanied with land ownership proof, rent agreement and the site and building plan and the premise has to be inspected by the licencing branch.

Joint commissioner of police (licensing ) Suvashis Choudhary said the report is being prepared by the sub-committee cand is in its final stage. It is expected to be submitted within the next two weeks.

“The new rules issued by the fire department through a notification dated May 27, 2019, were not being followed by many hotels at that time and therefore many of them were forced to shut down. Because hotel owners also had apprehensions towards the new norms, the committee was then set up in November last year to review them,” Choudhary said.

Delhi police’s public relations officer Eish Singhal also did not comment on the matter.

A Delhi government spokesperson said, “The government will consider their proposal and decide after examining all the details.”