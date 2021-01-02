e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police

Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police

Police said the deceased was found hanging at one of the mobile toilets at the protest site and that he left behind a note written in Punjabi

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:08 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal and Karn Pratap Singh
Peeyush Khandelwal and Karn Pratap Singh
Ghaziabad/New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Police said it appears to be a case of suicide and nobody suspected any foul play. The note recovered from his possession will be examined.
Police said it appears to be a case of suicide and nobody suspected any foul play. The note recovered from his possession will be examined.(Representative photo/Shutterstock)
         

A 72-year-old cultivator allegedly died by suicide at a farmer protest site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday morning, a police officer said. He was a part of the sit-in protest farmers have been staging at the site since November 28 against the three farm laws enacted in September to liberalise the agriculture sector.

“The deceased... was found hanging at one of the mobile toilets at the protest site. He has also left behind a note which is written in Punjabi,” said circle officer Anshu Jain. Jain added the farmer was from Rampur district. “The farmers’ committee has decided against conducting the autopsy. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide and nobody has suspected any foul play. The note recovered from his possession will be examined,” said Jain.

Shamsher Rana, the national media co-ordinator of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said the farmer, in his suicide note, blamed the government for not accepting the demands of farmers. “[He] has also mentioned that his funeral be conducted at the UP-Gate [protest site]. However, it is likely that his body will be sent to his native place and handed over to his family,” he said.

On Friday, a 57-year-old farmer from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat died at the protest site. The cause of his death could not be ascertained as his family refused permission for a post mortem. His brother said that the deceased had complained of breathlessness on Friday morning and died later.

Hundreds of farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws for over a month at UP-Gate. Apart from the UP-Gate, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are camping at Delhi’s borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have also occupied one lane at the Chilla (Delhi-Noida link road) border. Farmers’ unions have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands --- primarily the repeal of the farm laws --- are not met in their eighth round of talks with the Centre on Monday.

.

tags
top news
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In