Farmers give land consent, clear decks for Jewar airport project in Greater Noida

With 2,350 farmers giving written consent for acquisition of 916 hectares of agricultural land for the airport project, the decks have been cleared for the Jewar International airport.

As per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the administration needs to have the consent of 70% farmers before it can start the land acquisition.

“The government needs consent for 1,230 hectares of agricultural land. We have got consent for 916 hectares and the remaining land is owned by the government itself. That means we have got consent for 75% of the total land required for the project. Now, there is no hurdle in the way of the airport becoming a reality. We will now inform the UP chief minister about this development,” Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

The government had earlier said that if all farmers do not agree to hand over their land, it will drop the air port project.

With more than 70% farmers ready to give land, the district administration now faces the task of correcting errors in land records so that farmers can be given their rightful compensation.

Farmers said if the anomalies, mostly related to names, are not corrected on time, they will face problems in getting the land compensation and rehabilitation package.

The farmers have complained to the district administration regarding this, but no action has been taken so far. Although there is no estimate about the number of cases in which discrepancies have been found, farmers from various villages have urged MLA Dhirendra Singh to get the issue addressed at the earliest.

“The land records show my name as Ismail instead of Karam Ilahi Khan. I have complained in writing several times to the Jewar Tehsil but the name is yet to be corrected. Now, we have asked the MLA to get it corrected so that we do not suffer when the land compensation is distributed,” Khan, a farmer of Nagla Jahanu village that comes under Rohi village, said. Rohi is one of the villages identified for the Jewar airport project.

Farmers said since officials have not corrected names despite repeated complaints, they hope the MLA’s intervention will resolve the issue before land is acquired for the airport.

“We are giving our prime land and shops because the MLA has assured us that we will be compensated. They (officials) did not change the name in land records despite repeated requests,” Haji Ahmed Khan, a farmer of Dayanatpur village, said. Every village has several farmers, whose names are not correct in the land records, officials said.

The UP government in the first phase will acquire 1,441 hectares from six villages— Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Ramner, Dayanatpur and Ranhera. On the whole, the government will acquire 5,000 hectares for the airport project. The estimated budget for the project is ₹15,000- 20,000 crore and the airport is expected to be operational by 2022-23.

Earlier the administration and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) survey said that there are around 9,500 affected farmers.

Later, they revised the figure and reduced it to 8,500 farmers, which was further brought down to 3,700. They include those whose houses will be shifted as well.

Farmers, whose houses are being shifted, have also demanded that they be given residential plots near their villages.

“I have asked officials to make corrections in the names at the earliest. Farmers agreed to give their land because we assured them of an adequate compensation and rehabilitation package. They will be provided with new houses with all basic civic amenities near their villages . I have requested the chief minister to give rehabilitation benefits to landless villagers as well,” MLA Singh said.

Gautam Budh Nagar ADM Balram Singh said, “Some farmers have forwarded their complaint about discrepancies in names in the land records. We have issued an order to the tehsildar to correct names as soon as possible. The government will shortly issue a notification to acquire land for the airport project.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 03:14 IST