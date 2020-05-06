Fire at Tikri-Kalan PVC market put out after 36 fire tenders rushed to spot
A large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out from the godown.delhi Updated: May 06, 2020 14:31 IST
New Delhi
A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.
The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.
No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics