Fire breaks out in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; 21 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at a garments godown in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday morning. At least 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Nearly half-a-dozen shops were gutted in the fire, the fire department said.

No casualties have been reported so far in the blaze, about which the fire department was informed at 7.47 am, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services).

“The fire fighting operation is on. We are trying to stop the fire from spreading to other shops,” said Garg.

The trigger behind the blaze is yet to be known, but prima facie short circuit is suspected to have started it.

The Gandhi Nagar market is one of the most congested areas of Delhi with a number of factories and residential houses but there were very few people in the morning because of which there are no casualties so far.

Last week, six people, including two children, were killed and 16 others injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in the densely-populated Zakir Nagar area of southeast Delhi.

The firefighters rescued at least 20 people, many of who were injured from the blaze. The blaze also gutted seven cars and eight motorcycles. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot, but they faced difficulty in reaching the place through narrow and congested lanes.

