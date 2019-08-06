5 killed, 11 injured after fire in building in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar

india

At least five people were killed and 11 injured after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi’s Zakir Nagar late on Monday, reports said on Tuesday.

News agency Asian News International said the injured were shifted to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

The chief medical officer of the Holy Family Hospital Dr Mala said five of the injured were in the intensive care unit (ICU), some in wards and a child was in the paediatric ICU, according to ANI.

Around 20 people were rescued from the building.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused. Around seven cars and eight motorcycles were gutted in the fire.

