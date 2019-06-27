Narela fire leaves seven injured

A fire broke out in outer Delhi’s Punjabi Colony leaving seven people with burn injuries, one of them critically so, during the early hours of Wednesday.

Fire officers said that the a short circuit in an electric meter box led to the fire. It took the fire department over two hours to control the fire.

The injured were identified as Amarjeet (23) who suffered 80% burns, Satpal (22) who sustained 40% burns, Bhagwan Swaroop (25) with 35% burns, Ayush (8) with 30 % burns, Vijay (4) who sustained 25% burns, and Mahesh (16) and Raja Ram (15) who escaped with minor burns.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer of the Delhi Fire Services said that they received a call at the control room reporting about the fire at around 4.30 am. “With no delay, we rushed two fire tenders to the B-Block in Punjabi Colony, Narela where the fire had started from an electricity meter and then spread to a general store. Our men who reached the spot found seven people injured,” Garg said.

