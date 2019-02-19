 Fire breaks out in Delhi shoe factory
Fire breaks out in Delhi shoe factory

The blaze, that broke out at 3.15 a.m., spread across three factor of the factory located in the Narela industrial area.

delhi Updated: Feb 19, 2019 12:08 IST
New Delhi
“Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and cooling operation is underway,” the fire department official said.(HT Photo)

A fire broke out at a shoe factory here on Tuesday, said an official, adding that there were no reports of any casualty.

“Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and cooling operation is underway,” the fire department official said.

The cause of the blaze is under probe, he added.

