Fire breaks out in Delhi shoe factory

A fire broke out at a shoe factory here on Tuesday, said an official, adding that there were no reports of any casualty.

The blaze, that broke out at 3.15 a.m., spread across three factor of the factory located in the Narela industrial area.

“Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and cooling operation is underway,” the fire department official said.

The cause of the blaze is under probe, he added.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 12:08 IST