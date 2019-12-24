e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in two factories in Delhi’s Narela industrial area, 22 fire tenders on the spot

Fire breaks out in two factories in Delhi’s Narela industrial area, 22 fire tenders on the spot

delhi Updated: Dec 24, 2019 08:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The firefighting operations are underway at one of the factories in Delhi’s Narela.
The firefighting operations are underway at one of the factories in Delhi’s Narela.(HT Photo)
         

Fire broke out in two factories in Delhi’s Narela industrial area, on Tuesday morning. Twenty-two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

While flames have been doused in one of the factories, firefighting operations are underway at the other - this being a shoe factory.

No one is reported trapped in the factory, said authorities.

There are also reports of a cylinder blast in the factory. Three firemen were injured due to the blast.

More details awaited.

