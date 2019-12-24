Fire breaks out in two factories in Delhi’s Narela industrial area, 22 fire tenders on the spot

delhi

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 08:54 IST

Fire broke out in two factories in Delhi’s Narela industrial area, on Tuesday morning. Twenty-two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

While flames have been doused in one of the factories, firefighting operations are underway at the other - this being a shoe factory.

No one is reported trapped in the factory, said authorities.

There are also reports of a cylinder blast in the factory. Three firemen were injured due to the blast.

More details awaited.