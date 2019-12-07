Fire NBCC tower at Bhikaji Cama Place, no casualties

delhi

A fire broke out in NBCC Tower at Bhikaji Cama Place on Friday night, a senior fire official said. The blaze was brought under control at 12.30 am and no injury has been reported, he said.

Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received the information at 9.47 pm, the official said.