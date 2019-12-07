e-paper
Fire NBCC tower at Bhikaji Cama Place, no casualties

Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received the information at 9.47 pm, the official said.

delhi Updated: Dec 07, 2019 05:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only.
Image used for representational purpose only. (HT file photo/ Vipin Kumar)
         

A fire broke out in NBCC Tower at Bhikaji Cama Place on Friday night, a senior fire official said. The blaze was brought under control at 12.30 am and no injury has been reported, he said.

