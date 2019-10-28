Five points from Arvind Kejriwal’s mega offer for 55 lakh workers

delhi

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:08 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a minimum wage guarantee scheme which he said was the “highest amount” given by any state government in the country.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had allowed the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in the national capital to notify the 37% hike in minimum wages for workers.

Five points from the Delhi govt’s big move

1) Around 55 lakh workers will benefit from the hike in minimum wages, said Kejriwal. The chief minister said employees will get a Diwali bonus of one month’s salary and dearness allowance (DA) for the months of April to September.

2) Workers in Delhi are entitled to get a minimum monthly wage of Rs 13,350 (unskilled), Rs 14,698 (semi-skilled) and Rs 16,182 (skilled), according to the 2017 notification. The revised monthly wage would be Rs 14,842 per month (unskilled), Rs 16,341 (semi-skilled- for clerical and supervisory staff) and Rs 17,991 (skilled).

3) The Delhi government has removed 1,373 contractors so far for not paying minimum wages to their workers. “We had run two special drives and booked over 100 employers for violating minimum wages rule. Six contractors were registered under cases of cheating,” Kejriwal said.

4) This hike in minimum wages, recommended by a 36-member committee, is over and above the revised wages that were notified in 2017.

5) Kejriwal said 44 employers’ associations had filed a petition against the government’s previous notification to increase minimum wages. The high court struck down the notification and the AAP government challenged it in the Supreme Court. “ On October 14, the Supreme Court gave order in favour of the Delhi government and we have notified increased minimum wages,” Kejriwal said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 14:54 IST