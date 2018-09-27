Four arrested for murder of 24-year-old man in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested four persons, including a cab driver, who allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old man to death in Vijay Nagar on the night of September 21. The police said a petty rivalry between the accused and the victim led to the murder.

The four arrested were identified as Alameen, Asif, Sunny and Prince. The accused men are in the age group of 20 to 24 years, the police said. They were charged with the murder of Sector 12 resident, Shoaib. Prime accused Alameen is a cab driver and is attached to a cab aggregator service. He had an altercation with Shoaib barely an hour before the latter’s killing.

“Shoaib slapped me and I ran to call the other men in my group. We saw Shoaib sitting with his friends in an isolated area behind a gas agency shop. We cornered him, and his friends fled the spot. Thereafter, we stabbed him several times and fled. The rivalry between us started a month ago. One of my friends had hit Shoaib during an altercation and when I went to question him about that on the day of the incident, he had slapped me,” Alameen, the prime accused, said.

The police said the men are from Vijay Nagar and often had fights, which finally led to the murder.

“The victim’s family had named two accused in their FIR. During the investigation, we came to know that four of them were present at the scene of crime. The prime accused had ferried the other three to the scene of crime to kill Shoaib. We have arrested all four persons and seized the Swift car they had used,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

Following the arrests, the police also recovered the knives used in the crime and the bloodstained clothes of the accused men.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 03:57 IST