Home / Delhi News / Four from Delhi cadre posted as motor licensing officers

Four from Delhi cadre posted as motor licensing officers

delhi Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In a first, the Delhi government has posted four officials of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service cadre as motor licensing officers in its regional transport offices (RTOs).

The move comes after chief secretary Vijay Dev on September 2 suspended three MLOs from the RTOs of Suraj Mal Vihar, New Delhi and Vasant Vihar, after raids conducted by the transport department found irregularities in issuance of driving licenses.

“The four newly appointed MLOs earlier served as section officers of DASS cadre. This is the first time that the government has posted DASS cadre officers as MLOs, in a move to bring more transparency in public services. The four officers were transferred from different departments to the transport department by an order of the services department on September 7,” said a senior government officer .

In the suspension case, apart from collusion with touts, it was found that over 1,000 DLs were issued from the three RTOs over the past two months without conducting the mandatory video recording of the driving test given by the motorists. These three RTO are among the five RTOs in Delhi which do not have an automated driving test track for testing motorists seeking a permanent DL.

RTOs in Sarai Kale Khan, Burari, Mayur Vihar, Wazirpur and Vishwas Nagar have automated test tracks which make the entire process of issuing DLs more comprehensive and stringent as it reduces manual intervention. Dahiya said the remaining five RTOs will have automated test tracks by the end of this year and no manual driving tests shall be allowed thereafter.

