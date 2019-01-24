Four-year-old girl raped by factory supervisor in Delhi’s Mundka

A four-year-old girl was raped by the supervisor of a footwear factory when she was briefly left alone by her parents at their rented home in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Monday evening, police said.

The girl’s father was away at work and mother was out in the market when the alleged crime took place. The 25-year-old accused man has been arrested and the girl is out of danger, Seju P Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police (outer), said.

The girl lives with her parents on the first floor of a four-storey building in Mundka. The accused man occupied the fourth floor of the same building. Police said the man was known to the girl who would call him “uncle”.

On Monday evening, the girl’s mother had gone out to the local market to buy vegetables. Minutes later, the man walked into the building after finishing his day’s work, police said.

“The man found the girl playing alone near the door. On realising that she was alone, he picked her up and took her into her room and sexually assaulted her. But the girl’s mother returned from the market before the man could leave,” a senior police officer said.

On seeing him, the mother raised the alarm, drawing the attention of locals who caught hold of the man. Police were informed and the man was taken to Mundka police station even as the girl was taken to a hospital. An officer said they checked if the man had been habitually assaulting the girl, but could find no evidence . The DCP said the man was sent to jail after being booked for rape.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 12:16 IST