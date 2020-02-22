From Sunday, AAP campaign in 20 states to highlight ‘kaam ki rajniti’

delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a mega ‘nation building’ campaign in 20 states from Sunday for expanding its base beyond the national Capital by showcasing its ‘kaam ki rajniti’ (politics of work) model.

“A poster campaign will be launched in 20 states from tomorrow. A missed call number – 9871010101 — will be displayed in that poster. This poster is being prepared in languages like Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali and in other regional languages for different states,” said Gopal Rai, AAP’s Delhi convener and cabinet minister on Saturday.

In addition, the party will also organise volunteers’ meet in all states, he said. “All our office bearers will hold press conferences in their respective states to spread the model of positive nationalism and development which has come up in Delhi. For this nation building campaign, coordinators have been appointed for different states,” Rai said.

The campaign comes two weeks after the AAP trounced the BJP in the February 8 assembly elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats. While BJP won eight seats, the Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

The AAP is at present recognised by the Election Commission as a state party. It emerged as the principal opposition in Punjab in 2017. However, its national ambitions suffered a setback when its campaigns for Goa state polls and in the last two Lok Sabha elections were unsuccessful. It won four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2014 and just one in 2019, while Delhi voters rejected it in the Lok Sabha elections.

Rai said as soon as the results of the election came, people from all over the country started to connect with the party. “Around 1.6 million people have already joined the AAP using the missed call number after the historic win in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election. Immediately after the election results, a meeting was held with AAP functionaries of states across the country at the chief minister’s residence. In the meeting, everyone had agreed to launch a nation-building campaign to take AAP’s positive politics across the country,” he said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal burnt his fingers when he contested against Narendra Modi, who was the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, losing by over three lakh votes.

The AAP leader said the party through its campaign will convey three messages to the people. “First, the AAP has proved that instead of politics of casteism and regionalism, elections can be won on the basis of ‘politics of work’. Secondly, the public rejected the negative and provocative campaign carried out by the top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and voted for the politics of positive nationalism. Thirdly, people from different states across the country live in Delhi. Delhi is Mini India. People from all over the country in Delhi have given the AAP a chance to create a model of building a new nation,” he said.