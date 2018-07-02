Green panel stays felling of trees in Delhi till July 19

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday stayed felling of trees for the re-development of seven south Delhi colonies till July 19.

At least 14,000 trees were proposed to be cut for redeveloping residential facilities for central government employees in south Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi high court had on June 25 stayed the felling till July 4.

A bench headed by acting NGT chairperson justice Jawad Rahim asked the NBCC and the Centre to inform the tribunal on the exact number of trees proposed to be cut for the redevelopment project.

The court also put a stay on the removal of debris from the project site till further orders.

The NGT was hearing three separate petitions filed by activists and NGOs seeking stay on felling of trees and the scrapping of environmental clearance given to the project.

One of the petitioners, Anil Sood, president of the NGO Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness, said the Centre has given clearance to the projects without considering several factors such as existing population density and the impact of cutting trees on ambient air quality in the area.

The Delhi high court, which had earlier put a stay on felling of trees, is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.