e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR

Delhi and parts of NCR have been receiving rain over the past three days because of the impact of a passing Western Disturbance

delhi Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rains and hailstorm on Wednesday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rains and wind are likely to follow in the next two to three hours in Delhi-NCR.

“Hailstorm was witnessed in several parts of the city around 7.30am on Wednesday,” an IMD update read.

Delhi and parts of NCR have been receiving rain over the past three days because of the impact of a passing Western Disturbance. Scientists said that this Western Disturbance was the most intense one to have crossed the city over the past few months.

IMD recordings show from 4pm on Monday to 8.30am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.7mm rainfall, while at the Palam and Lodhi Road observatories 4mm and 4.8mm rainfall was recorded respectively.

At the Aya Nagar observatory, 8mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30am on Tuesday.

Light rain was also recorded across the city on Tuesday, with the Safdarjung observatory recording 1.2mm rainfall while at the Palam observatory, 5.3mm rainfall was recorded.

tags
top news
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In