Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 09:35 IST

Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rains and hailstorm on Wednesday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rains and wind are likely to follow in the next two to three hours in Delhi-NCR.

“Hailstorm was witnessed in several parts of the city around 7.30am on Wednesday,” an IMD update read.

Delhi and parts of NCR have been receiving rain over the past three days because of the impact of a passing Western Disturbance. Scientists said that this Western Disturbance was the most intense one to have crossed the city over the past few months.

IMD recordings show from 4pm on Monday to 8.30am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.7mm rainfall, while at the Palam and Lodhi Road observatories 4mm and 4.8mm rainfall was recorded respectively.

At the Aya Nagar observatory, 8mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30am on Tuesday.

Light rain was also recorded across the city on Tuesday, with the Safdarjung observatory recording 1.2mm rainfall while at the Palam observatory, 5.3mm rainfall was recorded.