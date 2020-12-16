e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / HC asks Centre to respond on plea challenging appointments to green impact assessment panel

HC asks Centre to respond on plea challenging appointments to green impact assessment panel

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea challenging appointments made to the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to assess the environmental impact of thermal power and coal-mining projects.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the Union environment ministry and four members of the EAC whose appointments have been opposed in the petition filed by environment activist and retired Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Manoj Mishra.

In the plea, filed through advocates Ritwick Dutta and Shristi Agnihotri, Mishra has challenged the ministry’s July 10 notification constituting the EAC for environmental appraisal of thermal power and coal mining projects, claiming that no expert has been appointed to the 15-member committee.

According to his petition, the notification shows that nine ‘non-officials’ and six officials have been appointed to the EAC, but no expert as is mandatory under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2006.

The petition has contended that the EIA notification does not make any reference to ‘officials’ and ‘non-officials’.

It has also claimed that the four members of the EAC, whose appointments have been specifically challenged in the plea, do not meet the criteria laid down in the 2006 EIA notification, and two of them also have conflict of interests as they are serving on the board of public sector companies who are into coal mining and coal-fired power plants.

top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In