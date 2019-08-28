HC denies caste certificate to IAF officer’s children

delhi

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:52 IST

The Delhi High Court has denied caste certificate to the children of a woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer who had claimed that she had never lived with her husband belonging to a forward caste.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru declined the request of the IAF officer Rumy Chowdhury, who had contended that her children be given the Schedule Caste certificate according to their mother’s caste. Chowdhury in her plea had said that she hailed from Assam and belonged to the bania community which was a schedule caste in that state.

According to her plea, Chowdhury was married in 1999 to a person belonging to a forward caste. However, as matrimonial disputes arose between the couple leading to the marriage being dissolved in 2009. She applied for the caste certificate stating that the children have always lived with their mother and should get her caste.

However, the court while rejecting her plea, said the contentions advanced by the IAF officer are “unpersuasive”. It said the children had taken the surname of the father and have not suffered any disadvantages of being a scheduled caste.

“…in facts of the present case, there is no material on record to establish that the sons of the petitioner have suffered any of disadvantages of persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe,” the court said.

The judge also said that both the children (aged 17 & 15) have completed substantial portion of their education in New Delhi and there is no material that the environment in the school had placed them in any disadvantageous position as compared to students belonging to a forward class.

The court also said that the petitioner is a senior officer of the Indian Air Force staying in secluded and protected environment (cantonment area).“There is little scope for any caste discrimination in such an environment,” the judge said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 03:52 IST