HC directs Delhi LG to decide on transformers in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, directed Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to meet all stakeholders and take a decision on the issue of installation of transformers on the main Chandni Chowk Road. The directive came after objections were raised by three architects stating that the heritage look of the place will be compromised if the transformers were installed. The court has asked the Delhi L-G to conduct the meeting within the next 15 days.

A bench of Justice Muralidhar and Justice Talwant Singh said the Delhi L-G should decide on this issue himself. The court also issued notices on the application of the architects, who had said that installation of transformers on the central verge will create safety issues.

On July 19, the L-G had conducted a meeting with stakeholders where he had referred the matter of deciding on the location of transformers to the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC). He had said that the body can present its suggestions on the issue before the Delhi High Court.

However, on Tuesday, the court said the L-G would look into the issue himself and take an informed call on the matter.

There is a logjam over positioning of 23 transformers in Chandni Chowk as both the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and traders’ body failed to reach a consensus. While the DUAC has objected to placing the transformers on the central verge as it will “mar the aesthetics of the historic streets” and recommended these be placed on the roadsides, traders’ body opposed it saying it will be a safety issue.

In the meeting chaired Baijal last week, DUAC members stressed on shifting the transformers on either sides of the main carriageway in the heritage market.

Last month, the DUAC has submitted a detailed report recommending major changes in the redevelopment plan. While some of the changes recommended by the DUAC—regarding toilets and police posts—have been implemented, the traders’ body has refused to accept the suggestions regarding shifting of transformers.

“The matter has now been referred back to the Delhi L-G. We want a decision to be taken at the earliest so that the redevelopment work can be finished as per the plan,” Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said.

In another matter, the high court issued notices on an application that questioned the design plan of SP Mukherjee Marg. The court sought the response of all authorities on the application by an NGO which objected to the height of the multi-level parking being constructed at Gandhi Maidan.

