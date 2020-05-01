e-paper
‘High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’: Health ministry

Covid-19 update: An order released by the Union health ministry that it’s a dynamic list and will be updated on weekly basis or earlier.

delhi Updated: May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
An artist wearing a coronavirus-shaped helmet and a protective suit stands next to a police barricade as he requests people to stay at home during Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on April 30.
The entire Delhi has a high load of coronavirus cases, and all of its 11 districts are under the red zone classification, according to a revised list released by the Centre on Thursday.

The Centre said that recovery rates have gone up, so the districts have now been reclassified under different categories.

According to Centre’s guidelines, districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are classified under red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones.

Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.

An order released by the Union health ministry along with the list said that it’s a dynamic list and will be updated on weekly basis or earlier. “The states will be communicated for further follow-up action in consonance with the directions issued by the Union Home Ministry. under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order further said.

The states have been empowered to add areas/districts to red and orange zones based on field feedback and additional analysis, but they cannot relax the zonal classification as communicated by the Union health ministry.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has a large number of hostpots or ‘red zones’. These include Faridabad, Sonipat, and Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar).

The government in Haryana, which surrounds Delhi from three sides, has said that many of the Covid-19 cases in its NCR districts have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital and the authorities had ordered sealing the districts with Delhi to check spread of the infection.

The worst-affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (58), Gurgaon (54), Faridabad (53), Palwal (34), Sonipat (25), Jhajjar (24) and Panchkula (18).

Meanwhile, the district administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar said that the number of coronavirus hotspots has risen to 54. Out of these, 21 are in the green zone, nine are in the orange zone and 24 are in the red zone.

