Hours before Delhi polls, bike-borne gunmen fire four rounds in Jaffrabad, no injuries

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:42 IST

Two men on Friday fired four rounds in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad area and flee, despite heavy security presence in the area for February 8 Delhi elections.

Police said that the men, both wearing helmets, shot twice at a garments shop and then fired two rounds in the open. Senior police officers said they suspected personal enmity behind the incident.

However, the shop owner claimed that neither did they owe money to anyone nor did they have any enmity. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to the police, they got a call around 1.30pm stating that two men had opened fire in a market place in Jaffrabad, but no one was injured. A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said they rushed a team to the spot and found that the men had come on a bike and were wearing helmets to cover their faces.

“Locals said the men fired two shots at the shop and two rounds in the open. We have collected the empty bullet shells from the spot and a crime and forensics team have combed the area. Initial probe has suggested that the two men were targeting a garment shop, right outside which two bullets were fired,” the police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya also said that preliminary inquiry has ruled out a robbery attempt. “A case has been registered and we are probing the possibility of the shop owner’s personal enmity angle behind the incident,” he said.

The owner of the garment shop, Shabir Khan,50, who lives in Babarpur, said he has no enmity with anyone. “I was sitting in the sun outside my shop when the two men came on a bike and fired two bullets at my shop and twice in the open. My brother Murtaza Khan and I run this shop together. We don’t owe any money to anybody. Police is trying to cover up the incident as a case of personal enmity because it happened just hours before Delhi goes to polls. The incident happened just as locals were getting ready to offer their afternoon prayers,” he said.