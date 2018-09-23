Husband of woman found murdered was an accused in ICU deaths case

The husband of Shashi Talwar, who was found murdered along with her daughter Nidhi Talwar at their west Delhi flat on Saturday, was arrested in 2013 in connection with the deaths of five patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the state-run Sushruta Trauma Centre in north Delhi, police found during their probe into the double murder case.

Police are probing if the murder of the woman and daughter has any links with deaths of the five patients and were committed to settle old personal score.

Investigators have procured the FIR copy and investigation reports of the hospital tragedy case and are analysing them to know if there is any connection between the two incidents. “All aspects related to the family and the crime are being probed,” DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said.

On December 4, 2012, five patients had died after the oxygen supply to the ICU was suddenly snapped. A police officer said Suresh Talwar was an engineer with the private company that had got the contract to supply oxygen to the hospital. “Talwar was sent to Tihar jail where he died of a cardiac attack in 2013,” Kuruvilla said.

Meanwhile, footage from a CCTV camera in the neighbourhood shows two men walking out of the lane in the rear of the house. “The men are not familiar to residents of our society,” JP Sharma, general secretary, RWA, said.

