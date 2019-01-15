I like the idea of green Lohri, but no one should be forced to celebrate it one way: Millind Gaba

Festivals bring us together, they are more than just rituals. Delhi-based Punjabi singer, Milind Gaba says, “Festivals unite us. Lohri is one such celebration where all my family members meet, dance and have fun. That is how I have been celebrating Lohri since my childhood. I have a joint family so it’s a lot of fun for me,” says Gaba who performed in Gurugram last evening for the celebrations.

It was a green Lohri that he celebrated with Gurugrammers. “I love the idea of green celebrations. There was no fire and it was basically a musical celebration. Though, I encourage green Lohri since the pollution level is so high and we are already suffering, we cannot force people to adopt the idea. On my personal level, I can adopt that way of celebrations and spread awareness about it. But you can’t force everyone to celebrate it in just one way, every festival has traditions and there are ritual associated with the fire,” says Gaba, who is also a rapper and actor.

Audience danced on the bhangra beats in Cyberhub during Lohri celebrations.

Known for his albums such as Pyaar Jatt Da, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Neat Daaru and others, Gaba is a Delhi boy. “Delhi shares the credit of my success. I always get so much support and love from this place that I can’t thank people enough for it. They have always appreciated my work and motivated me to grow in life and shine,” says Gaba.

Being very clear about his future plans, Gaba started working on his skills from childhood. He says, “My father is a music director and mother is a singer. Music is in my genes and I was alway sure about my career plans. I used to go for practice sessions since I was a student of IP university.”

Gaba has performed on many star nights in Delhi University and has loved that crowd. Talking about the crowd management issues during the fest, he says, “My experience has always been good. Students were enthusiastic. But it gets chaotic and crazy sometimes. I have also attend those fest as a visitor and I know how weird it becomes sometimes and I would say, if a college can’ t manage it well, there should be no star nights. It could be risky for students,” says Gaba.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 12:53 IST