In Delhi, Sikh man gifts eidis to Kashmiris, wins hearts

delhi

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:42 IST

A 28-year-old Sikh man won hearts after he distributed ‘Eidi gifts’ to Kashmiri and Afghan children at his grocery store in the south Delhi area of Bhogal on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Monday.

The area has a large Kashmiri and Afghan population, some of them long-time residents and others visiting for medical or business purposes.

Amandeep Modi, popularly known as ‘Modi sahab’ in the area, gave out imported combs, packets of sketch pens, water colours, chocolates and toys to young boys and girls who came to make purchases at his shop, the ‘Aman Store,’ till 11 pm.

The man and his 70-year-old father, Gurvinder Singh Modi, won accolades on social media as well after their act was highlighted by local MCD councilor, Yasmin Kidwai, on Twitter.

“We have been running this store since 2017 and many Afghan and Kashmiri children come to our shop to make daily purchases. Over the past few years, we have seen them grow and developed a bond with them. They are like family to us and it just made us very happy giving them Eidi gifts,” said Amandeep Modi who has learnt fluent Persian from his customers.

He was seen greeting his Afghan customers asking “Che Tor Hasti?” meaning ‘How are you?” and “Che Mer Geeri?” which means “What are buying (today)?”

His father, Gurvinder Modi, said they originally belong to the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) area “from a village near Jhelum River” and his parents crossed over to Jammu fleeing mobs in 1947. “We know the pain from being away from our roots. Besides, children are like God’s angels whichever faith they may come from,” Gurvinder said.

The local area councilor, Yasmin Kidwai, said it made her Eid a happier day when she got to know about the “Modis of Bhogal.” “I believe it is these acts of love and kindness that will sustain the world when mistrust grows between communities,” she said.

ENDS

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:42 IST