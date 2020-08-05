Independence Day 2020: Wear your love for the nation on your face mask

delhi

Face masks have become an indispensible part of our lives, and an essential item that we just can’t afford to miss wearing. But this shouldn’t hamper the enthusiasm of any celebration, right? So as Independence Day (August 15) approaches, masks in patriotic themes and taglines have started ruling over social media. Manufacturers and sellers across platforms say that these cost between ₹10 and ₹550, and have gained instant popularity.

Even masks with images of freedom fighters are gaining popularity among netizens.

Shohrab Siddiqui who’s marketing such masks on social media, says, “I’m getting a lot of queries for these. And as the day approaches, we are expecting the sales to be good. People love to flaunt such quirky things in pictures on I-Day.”

Sales are good, says Delhi-based Ankit Takkar who has a store in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. He has been delivering these masks in the vicinity. “Masks ab compulsory ho gaye hain aur har kisi ko pehnne zaruti hai. Independence Day aa raha hain toh celebration toh hota hi hai. So we thought this was a good idea that’ll help one to be safe, yet look good. It’s a single layer fabric mask. Mostly youngsters are buying and even kids, too. We have N95 Tiranga mask, too,” adds Takkar.

“Normally there is a good sale as many offices and societies organise event for Independence Day. However, due to the current situation of Covid-19, all such events are not expected and this could result in less sales this year. Nonetheless, these things cannot affect patriotism of people.” — Priya Sardana, a seller of tricolour T-shirts and masks

Priya Sardana, from Winkadeal, is based out of Haryana and is delivering tricolour T-shirts with matching masks, across India. These have taglines such as ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’, ‘Happy Independence Day’, and ‘15 August’. Sardana explains, “These are priced at ₹550, and people are showing keen interest in them. Normally there is a good sale as many offices and societies organise events for Independence Day. However, due to the current situation of Covid-19, all those events are not expected, and this could result in less sales this year. Nonetheless, these things cannot affect patriotism of people. Thus, we are still receiving enquiries and many of our customers say that it’s the pride of this day which matters. So even if there is no event, they would love to wear these T-shirts and masks.”

Options in quirky designs are aplenty when it comes to face masks.

Ravi Raghav, from Faridabad, who is delivering tricolour masks across Delhi-NCR, says, “Through these masks, there will be an enthusiasm in people and at this time, people in the country need it. Corona has put everyone in a difficult scenario. On Independence Day, I want everyone to remember that day when our country became independent. The same enthusiasm we had then is needed now to defeat this virus. On this Independence Day, we can all prove that we are one and we can beat any virus together!”

