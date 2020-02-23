Jafrabad protests forced Delhi Metro to shut two stations in precautionary measure

delhi

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:53 IST

The Delhi Metro shut the entry and exits gates to two metro stations in northeast Delhi on Saturday on the instructions of the Delhi Police, as anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters blocked one of the carriageways leading up to one of the stations while a group of CAA supporters gathered at the other station late afternoon.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, the Jafarabad metro station had to be shut in the morning, while the Maujpur-Babarpur station was closed at around 5pm.

“Acting on the directions received by the Delhi Police we shut the metro stations as a precautionary measure. As and when we get a word from the police on opening the gates, we will do it,” said a senior DMRC official.

Similar restriction could also be in place at a few metro stations across the city during US President Donald Trump’s stay in the city on Monday and Tuesday. “We will wait for instructions from the police. So far there is no update on entry/exit to be restricted at any station in lieu of the US President’s visit,” the official added.

Both stations closed on Sunday, are on the Metro’s Pink Line, the longest line having 38 stations that connects Majlis Park and Shiva Vihar, both in north Delhi via parts east and northeast Delhi.

Maujpur is close to Jafarabad, where anti-CAA protesters had blocked the road since Saturday night in protest against the CAA. The closure of the metro stations added chaos to the already congested area. Commuters had a hard time with both the stations next to one another being shut.

Nazia Khatoon, 46, carrying luggage along with an elderly relative walked all the way up to Seelampur metro station, as the two closest stations from her house were shut down. “I had to catch a bus from Kashmere Gate. Now with the stations being closed I have to walk all the way to Seelampur. The auto drivers refused to go that way and there was no other conveyance. We must have asked at least 10 autorickshaws. Every now and then some people sit on protest and the others have to face the brunt,” said Khatoon.

This is not the first time that metro stations were shut in Delhi on account of protests. Last December at least 20 stations were shut down at different intervals following violent protests across the city. During this time, entry and exit was restricted in five-six metro stations each day for at least over five days owing to CAA protests.