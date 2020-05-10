Jamia Millia Islamia sends 22 students back to Kashmir

delhi

Around 22 students from union territory of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in the hostels of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday left for their homes in a special bus arranged by the University administration.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the University said that students will be dropped till Srinagar from where the officials there will help them reach their homes .

“Students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir staying in boys and girls hostels of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday left for their homes by a special bus arranged by the university. Two university guards are also accompanying students in the bus. These students were stranded in hostels due to sudden lockdown and could not go to their homes,” said Jamia media coordinator Ahmed Azeem in the statement.

The bus was sanitised before it left the campus and thermal screening of thr students and staff members were done. “The students were provided with water, food packets, hand sanitiser and masks,” he added.

The University had last week asked students stranded in the hostels to vacate rooms and leave for their homes, saying several areas near the campus had been declared Covid-19 hot spots. The University has already announced its revised academic calender according to which it will reopen only in August.

The university is now making travel arrangements for the students of other states including Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan and West Bengal. “We are in touch with the governments of all these states to decide how to send the students back to their homes,” Azeem said.