JNU cancels nomination of independent candidate

Aug 30, 2019

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) election committee cancelled the nomination of an independent candidate who was in the fray for the presidential post in the students’ union elections on Friday, citing a proctorial inquiry against him.

According to a senior official at the university, a ₹10,000 fine was imposed against Raghavendra Mishra on August 7 for allegedly being involved in a brawl with a student. “The election committee was directed by the Grievance Redressal Cell of the university to cancel Mishra’s candidature,” the official said.

Now, five candidates are contesting for the presidential post of the JNU students’ union (JNUSU), for which elections will be held on September 6.

Mishra, however, alleged that there was a “conspiracy” against him. “There are so many students against whom there were proctorial inquiries. The election committee had mentioned my name on the final list of candidates. Why have they cancelled my nomination now? It is a conspiracy,” he alleged.

Mishra had filed a nomination for the presidential candidature last year as well. However, he had withdrawn the application and supported the RSS-affiliated ABVP in the JNUSU election.

